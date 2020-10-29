Mugshots : Madison County : 10/28/20 – 10/29/20 October 29, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11STEWART, RONALD Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11BISHOP, DAVID Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11COLN, MATHEW Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11ENGLET, AUSTIN Simple possession/casual exchange, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11IRVIN, RUFUS Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11JOHNSON, LAJOYCE Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11MCBRIEN, ERNEST Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11SMITH, JULIA Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11THROGMORTON, TRACY Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11WHITE, ERIC Kidnapping, assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11WOMACK, LAMONTE Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/29/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest