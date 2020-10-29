Mugshots : Madison County : 10/28/20 – 10/29/20

1/11 STEWART, RONALD Simple domestic assault

2/11 BISHOP, DAVID Failure to appear

3/11 COLN, MATHEW Aggravated domestic assault

4/11 ENGLET, AUSTIN Simple possession/casual exchange, reckless driving

5/11 IRVIN, RUFUS Public intoxication



6/11 JOHNSON, LAJOYCE Simple domestic assault

7/11 MCBRIEN, ERNEST Violation of probation

8/11 SMITH, JULIA Assault

9/11 THROGMORTON, TRACY Failure to appear

10/11 WHITE, ERIC Kidnapping, assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call



11/11 WOMACK, LAMONTE Simple domestic assault























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/29/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.