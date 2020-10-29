Showers Tapering Off This Evening with Gusty Winds

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday, October 28th

Temperatures peaked early this morning in West Tennessee. In fact, we were at 73°F at 12 a.m. in Jackson but temperatures are currently in the middle 50s! Jackson has received 2.06″ of rainfall so far falling just slightly out of the 1-2″ forecast for the Hub City, and another few hundredths of an inch may fall before rain finally ends tonight. Cold weather is coming next with the first freeze of Fall possible next week!



TONIGHT

Rain showers will gradually come to an end during the early evening but winds will remain strong at times through 10 p.m. with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, gradually revealing some breaks early Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at the start of the day with light north winds. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Skies will gradually get clearer throughout the day tomorrow but it will stay cold! We’ll only warm up to the middle 50s making it feel like early December. High school football games will start with temperatures around 50°F at kickoff Friday night. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

