STAR Center holds sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local center held a safe trunk-or-treat with a community in mind.



The STAR Center held a sensory-friendly trunk-or-treat for community members of all ages.

The event was free of harsh lights and sounds to help people with disabilities have a better Halloween experience.

Organizers say some people with disabilities can be excluded from traditional trick-or-treating because of accessibility issues, social skills and allergies, among other things.

“To see some of these kids who may have not been able to have a typical Halloween experience kind of light up and really get to enjoy this has been very heartwarming, and something I feel like we all need to experience, to see the world in the eyes of a child,” said STAR Center Manager of Marketing and Events Cassidy Sheppard.

COVID-19 precautions were in place for the trunk-or-treat.