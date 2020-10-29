TBI, Paris police search for attempted murder suspect

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Paris Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Kevin Dodd Wanted

Investigators say Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. was added to the TBI Most Wanted list on Thursday.

He is wanted by Paris police on charges of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and violation of probation.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Dodd is 28-years-old, about 6-feet tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Dodd or know where he may be, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

