TBI, Paris police search for attempted murder suspect

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Paris Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Investigators say Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. was added to the TBI Most Wanted list on Thursday.

He is wanted by Paris police on charges of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and violation of probation.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Dodd is 28-years-old, about 6-feet tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Dodd or know where he may be, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.