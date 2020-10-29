Tennessee’s early voting period ends Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Time is running out to vote early ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The 14-day early voting period ends Thursday.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says more than 1.9 million Tennesseans have voted as of the close of polls Tuesday, already surpassing the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

Voters can find their early voting and Election Day polling locations, hours and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Tuesday.