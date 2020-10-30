259,488 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,341 deaths, 1,397 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 259,488 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, October 30. In addition, 3,341 people have died and 1,397 are currently hospitalized. Another 229,669 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 14,602 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 185 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,848

Bedford County – 1,805

Benton County – 441

Bledsoe County – 1,040

Blount County – 3,554

Bradley County – 3,729

Campbell County – 1,116

Cannon County – 436

Carroll County – 1,181

Carter County — 1,721

Cheatham County – 1,120

Chester County – 744

Claiborne County – 549

Clay County – 422

Cocke County – 1,167

Coffee County – 2,014

Crockett County — 917

Cumberland County – 1,698

Davidson County – 32,908

Decatur County – 682

DeKalb County – 790

Dickson County – 1,791

Dyer County – 2,363

Fayette County – 1,774

Fentress County – 948

Franklin County – 1,351

Gibson County – 2,234

Giles County – 1,022

Grainger County – 641

Greene County – 1,927

Grundy County – 600

Hamblen County – 2,569

Hamilton County – 12,251

Hancock County – 127

Hardeman County — 1,939

Hardin County – 1,444

Hawkins County – 1,286

Haywood County — 1,534

Henderson County — 1,443

Henry County — 845

Hickman County – 841

Houston County – 431

Humphreys County – 469

Jackson County – 477

Jefferson County – 1,622

Johnson County – 1,211

Knox County – 13,301

Lake County – 992

Lauderdale County – 1,507

Lawrence County – 1,732

Lewis County — 458

Lincoln County – 951

Loudon County – 1,697

Macon County – 1,384

Madison County – 3,927

Marion County – 826

Marshall County – 1,205

Maury County – 3,630

McMinn County – 1,729

McNairy County — 1,163

Meigs County – 339

Monroe County – 1,536

Montgomery County – 4,428

Moore County — 286

Morgan County — 458

Obion County — 1,865

Overton County – 1,268

Perry County – 350

Pickett County — 287

Polk County – 538

Putnam County – 4,638

Rhea County – 1,151

Roane County – 1,447

Robertson County – 2,702

Rutherford County – 12,485

Scott County – 416

Sequatchie County – 370

Sevier County – 3,534

Shelby County – 37,618

Smith County – 1,040

Stewart County — 356

Sullivan County – 4,100

Sumner County – 6,439

Tipton County – 2,501

Trousdale County – 1,794

Unicoi County – 486

Union County — 560

Van Buren County – 213

Warren County – 1,520

Washington County – 3,877

Wayne County – 1,623

Weakley County — 1,619

White County – 1,266

Williamson County – 7,496

Wilson County – 4,950

Out of state – 4,304

Pending – 2,304

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 324

Asian – 2,248

Black or African-American – 42,808

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 185

Other/Multiracial – 27,824

White – 148,547

Pending – 37,552

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 173,968

Hispanic – 27,855

Pending – 57,665

Gender:

Female – 134,349

Male – 123,097

Pending – 2,042

Clusters:

Number of facilities with one case or more (resident or staff) in the previous 28 days – 262

Total number of COVID-positive residents – 3,945

Total number of resident deaths – 448

Total number of COVID-positive staff – 3,266

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.