Additional death, 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another death due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says a 67-year-old woman died Oct. 28 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 78 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 3,975.
Those patients range in age from 8-years-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,341 (58.9%)
- 38301: 1,186 (29.8%)
- 38356: 60 (1.5%)
- 38391: 45 (1.1%)
- 38366: 70 (1.8%)
- 38343: 43 (1.1%)
- 38313: 80 (2%)
- 38392: 27 (0.7%)
- 38355: 16 (0.4%)
- 38362: 46 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38314: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 42 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,157 (29.1%)
- White: 1,659 (41.7%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 78 (2%)
- Unspecified: 976 (24.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,217 (55.8%)
- Male: 1,734 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 24 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,526 (88.7%)
- Not recovered: 84 (2.1%)
- Better: 148 (3.7%)
- Unknown: 139 (3.5%)
- Deaths: 78 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 180 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 506 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 716 (18%)
- 31 – 40 years: 590 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 558 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 578 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 412 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 235 (5.9%)
- 80+: 168 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 32 (0.8%)