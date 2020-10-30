Additional death, 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another death due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 67-year-old woman died Oct. 28 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 78 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 3,975.

Those patients range in age from 8-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,341 (58.9%)

38301: 1,186 (29.8%)

38356: 60 (1.5%)

38391: 45 (1.1%)

38366: 70 (1.8%)

38343: 43 (1.1%)

38313: 80 (2%)

38392: 27 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 46 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38314: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 42 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,157 (29.1%)

White: 1,659 (41.7%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 78 (2%)

Unspecified: 976 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 2,217 (55.8%)

Male: 1,734 (43.6%)

Unknown: 24 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,526 (88.7%)

Not recovered: 84 (2.1%)

Better: 148 (3.7%)

Unknown: 139 (3.5%)

Deaths: 78 (2%)

Age: