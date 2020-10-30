Additional death, 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another death due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 67-year-old woman died Oct. 28 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 78 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 3,975.

Those patients range in age from 8-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, and three of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,341 (58.9%)
  • 38301: 1,186 (29.8%)
  • 38356: 60 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 45 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 70 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 43 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 80 (2%)
  • 38392: 27 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 16 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 46 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38314: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 42 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,157 (29.1%)
  • White: 1,659 (41.7%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 78 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 976 (24.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,217 (55.8%)
  • Male: 1,734 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 24 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,526 (88.7%)
  • Not recovered: 84 (2.1%)
  • Better: 148 (3.7%)
  • Unknown: 139 (3.5%)
  • Deaths: 78 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 180 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 506 (12.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 716 (18%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 590 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 558 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 578 (14.6%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 412 (10.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 235 (5.9%)
  • 80+: 168 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 32 (0.8%)
