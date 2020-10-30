Ceremony commemorates new Seven Pillars monument

JACKSON, Tenn. — When you drive past the Shirlene Mercer Walking Trail Park, you can find what some people may think is just an open landscape.

However, to the black community, it takes a walk through history.

For years, city leaders and Shirlene Mercer wanted a memorial to go into the park located at East Chester Street.

Friday marked the dedication ceremony for that memorial, the Seven Pillars monument. The monument recognizes the lives and work of seven African-American men and women in Jackson.

Professor Lee Benson of the Union University Art Department created the monument.

“Hundreds and hundreds of black Jackson-Madison Countians that have sacrificed and served this community,” Benson said.

Many community leaders came to witness the special moment that will make history in Jackson. Benson says this moment is one he will never forget.

“I was wanting children to look up and know people of great honor, people they may have have never heard of. Not the movie stars or TV stars, but people who have served well in the community,” Benson said.

The dedication was followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony. The community also got a chance to walk the trail to see what the memorial will look like.