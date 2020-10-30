Educator of the Week: Elizabeth Clark

MCLEMORESVILLE, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

Elizabeth Clark originally planned to be a nurse. However, after spending time around children at a local learning center, she realized how much she enjoyed helping them learn new things.

That is what kick-started her teaching journey.

Clark is now in her fifth year of teaching. She considers herself to be an energetic teacher.

“I don’t want them to come to school thinking, ‘Aw, I’ve got to work,'” Clark said. “No, I want them to come to school being happy, excited to have fun. I love them coming to me and being able to tell me jokes, cause that’s my big thing. We tell jokes in the classroom all the time.”

The West Carroll Primary School first grade teacher has come full circle, teaching at the same school she grew up in.

Now she gets to experience everything her teachers have gone through, including seeing students come and go.

“It makes me so happy seeing that I’ve impacted them to the point where, four years later, they’re like, ‘Well, we miss you,'” Clark said.

