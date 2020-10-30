Frost and Freeze in the Forecast for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, October 29th

Temperatures started at 39°F in Jackson this morning, but we’ll be getting even colder than that later tonight! A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties in West Tennessee with a potential for cold air to kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered tonight. A Freeze Watch will likely be issued for West Tennessee soon with freezing temperatures possible Monday morning. Thankfully, we’ll get a nice warm-up tomorrow for Halloween relative to today.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear through the night with temperatures near 50°F during the kick off of high school football games dropping to lower and middle 40s by the final scores. Ultimately, a frost may form on Halloween morning with temperatures in the middle 30s at sunrise. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Skies will be mixed with sunshine and clouds tomorrow but no rain is forecast. Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon. Clouds may obscure the full moon at times on Halloween night with temperatures in the upper 50s by 7 o’clock. We’ll drop to the lower and middle 40s Sunday morning when the sun rises an hour earlier than usual! Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night so don’t forget the clocks fall back one hour. Go ahead and change the microwave and stove when you get a chance. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

