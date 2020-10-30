Halloween events around West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s spooky season, and there’s plenty of “spooktacular” fun going around in West Tennessee.

“You know, there’s a lot going on in the world, and I don’t want to cancel everything,” said Hugs and Hustle Founder Anthony Cuyler.

“Bundle up those babies and bring them in!” said Wined West Tennessee Administrator Latoria Brown.

Cuyler and Brown are a part of organizations hosting Halloween events in Jackson.

Wined West Tennessee is hosting their first ever Halloween event in partnership with some local businesses. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting at Furniture World and ending at R.E. Michael.

“We just encourage all kids to come out. We’re going to have candy, coloring books, arts and crafts. It’s going to be a great event,” Brown said.

Hugs and Hustle will host their trunk-or-treat from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 63 Heritage Square in Jackson. They will offer a cash prize for the best costume.

Their event will be a bit different from past years.

“This year, with COVID-19, we took some of the activities away. We’re not going to pass out food or have the jumpers,” Brown said. “People handing out candy will have on masks and gloves. We’re trying to be as safe as possible.”

You’re asked to wear a mask and social distance at both events. Both allow you to walk up for candy, but you can also drive through.

“We want to give the kids a chance to come out. Just due to everyone being at home and virtual, we want to give them a time to unwind and enjoy themselves,” Brown said.

Hugs and Hustle and Wined West Tennessee are just two of many organizations around the area making sure kids don’t go without Halloween in 2020.

Sunset Valley Farms in Huron will host a trick-or-treat in the corn maze from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the farm, while supplies last.

You can drive through Adamsville City Park at 5 p.m. for a trunk-or-treat, hosted by Dannuhcakes Sweet Shop.

In Whiteville, there will be a trunk-or-treat and movie night at Whiteville Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Poplar Heights Baptist Church in Jackson will have a Halloween Fall Fest with a trunk-or-treat, games and more from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Teen City Jackson is also hosting Halloween at Forest Hill Park, featuring a trunk-or-treat and a field day at 5 p.m.

Be sure to follow CDC guidelines while out, and have a safe Halloween!