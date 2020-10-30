Local officials share recommendations on celebrating Halloween amid pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — While things may not seem normal this Halloween, health leaders hope you will still find a safe way to celebrate.

“We’re not too concerned about passing out candy door to door. You’re there for a very limited amount of time,” said Kim Tedford, regional director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

They’re also hoping you stay safe.

“As far as fall festivals, those kinds of things that you usually see in gymnasiums or activity centers, that concerns me a little more just because of the crowds and people not able to social distance,” Tedford said.

Tedford says the health department isn’t implementing any guidelines of its own, but they’re asking you follow CDC guidelines, like avoiding large gatherings, staying six feet apart, and wearing a mask.

“We want everyone to have fun and do what they do on Halloween,” said Captain Derick Tisdale with the Jackson Police Department. “Come together, share the hotdogs, trick or treat, whatever. But, we have to exercise some caution.”

And Captain Tisdale says you still can’t forget the basics, like wearing reflective gear, using a flashlight, and knowing your neighborhood.

“You are your children’s’ biggest safety measure,” Tisdale said. “Do those things. That little thing may have saved the life of your child and prevented them from ending up in the hospital.”

But they are hoping you get creative in your celebrations.

“It’ll be interesting to see what people come up with,” Tedford said.

And, still stay safe.

“I can’t emphasize this enough. Use an overabundance of caution,” Tisdale said.

Experts also say you can always keep it low-key this year by buying your own candy, watching a scary movie, or even just carving a pumpkin.