Madison County hosts ‘Boo Bag’ drive-thru

SON, Tenn. — Madison County residents were invited to a “Boo Bag” drive-thru to start the Halloween celebrations.

The Boo Bag event was held at H. Leroy Pope Park from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The Madison County Parks and Recreation Department, Fire Department, Highway Department and Sheriff’s Office all donated and put the event together.

Event coordinator Tony Ragland says all of the departments were happy to do something for the community in the midst of COVID-19.

“We just want the community to know we haven’t forgot about them and their kids,” Ragland said. “We just wanted to put on something that was free [and that] the kids can enjoy and the parents can just bring them right here and get some goodies.”

“With a lot of cancellations and a lot of things going on this year, I think it’s great for the kids to have an opportunity to trick-or-treat and get candy and have a fun experience for Halloween,” said Madison County Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Coordinator Anna Kate Craig.

The Madison County departments who hosted the event wished everyone a safe and happy Halloween.