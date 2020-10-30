Mugshots : Madison County : 10/29/20 – 10/30/20

1/9 Nicky Minnick Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle

2/9 Antrez Atkins Violation of probation, failure to appear

3/9 Cassidy Harrell Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle

4/9 Christopher Cannon Simple domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

5/9 Christy Wills Hold for other agency



6/9 Demarich Mull Failure to appear

7/9 James Jansen Driving under the influence

8/9 Kenneth Nobles Simple domestic assault

9/9 Penny Benson Violation of community corrections



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/30/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.