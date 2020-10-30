Mugshots : Madison County : 10/29/20 – 10/30/20 October 30, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Nicky Minnick Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Antrez Atkins Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Cassidy Harrell Theft under $1,000/theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Christopher Cannon Simple domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Christy Wills Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Demarich Mull Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9James Jansen Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Kenneth Nobles Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Penny Benson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 10/30/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest