Rose Hill shifting to online, distance learning after multiple students, staff quarantined

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rose Hill School has shifted to online and distance learning after 10 people tested positive for coronavirus, and 24 students were advised to quarantine.

A news release from the Jackson-Madison County School System says 10 people tested positive for the virus and may have been at Rose Hill while infectious.

The release says that contact tracing was done immediately in order to notify those who may have been in close contact. JMCSS says those individuals, which include 24 students and five staff members, have been told to quarantine for 14 days.

The gym, along with classrooms and restrooms on the middle grade hall were sanitized multiple times this week, according to the release.

The release says there were 88 total students in sixth through eighth grade attending Rose Hill in person.

Students who were learning in-person will switch over to distance learning for the next two weeks, according to the release.

The release says those without devices will be able to pickup paper packets and books.

JMCSS says distance learning at Rose Hill will begin on Monday.