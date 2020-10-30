Tennessee to permit online sports betting beginning Nov. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Education Lottery announced in a news release Friday that online sports betting will begin in Tennessee on Sunday, November 1.

The release states that authorized licensees can begin taking wagers from customers 21-years-old and up, and physically located in the state at the time of placing the wager.

“This Sunday will represent the culmination of an enormous amount of work and due diligence to bring online-only sports wagering to Tennessee, the only state in the nation to do so,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said.

According to the release, Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile devices or other telecommunications platforms.

The TEL is responsible for licensing and regulation of online sports wagering and does not serve as an operator, in accordance with the law.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.