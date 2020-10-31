260,672 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,353 deaths, 1,399 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 260,672 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, October 31. In addition, 3,353 people have died and 1,399 are currently hospitalized. Another 231,887 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 14,768 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 188 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,868

Bedford County – 1,822

Benton County – 440

Bledsoe County – 1,045

Blount County – 3,595

Bradley County – 3,753

Campbell County – 1,130

Cannon County – 438

Carroll County – 1,189

Carter County — 1,745

Cheatham County – 1,122

Chester County – 750

Claiborne County – 555

Clay County – 425

Cocke County – 1,173

Coffee County – 2,029

Crockett County — 926

Cumberland County – 1,705

Davidson County – 33,037

Decatur County – 686

DeKalb County – 792

Dickson County – 1,797

Dyer County – 2,392

Fayette County – 1,785

Fentress County – 957

Franklin County – 1,357

Gibson County – 2,241

Giles County – 1,026

Grainger County – 649

Greene County – 1,967

Grundy County – 605

Hamblen County – 2,582

Hamilton County – 12,300

Hancock County – 128

Hardeman County — 1,953

Hardin County – 1,451

Hawkins County – 1,299

Haywood County — 1,338

Henderson County — 1,454

Henry County — 858

Hickman County – 846

Houston County – 437

Humphreys County – 471

Jackson County – 483

Jefferson County – 1,635

Johnson County – 1,220

Knox County – 13,445

Lake County – 997

Lauderdale County – 1,513

Lawrence County – 1,740

Lewis County — 472

Lincoln County – 971

Loudon County – 1,711

Macon County – 1,390

Madison County – 3,946

Marion County – 834

Marshall County – 1,213

Maury County – 3,650

McMinn County – 1,744

McNairy County — 1,170

Meigs County – 339

Monroe County – 1,546

Montgomery County – 4,451

Moore County — 286

Morgan County — 462

Obion County — 1,883

Overton County – 1,281

Perry County – 354

Pickett County — 289

Polk County – 542

Putnam County – 4,643

Rhea County – 1,165

Roane County – 1460

Robertson County – 2,705

Rutherford County – 12,528

Scott County – 422

Sequatchie County – 370

Sevier County – 3,547

Shelby County – 37,715

Smith County – 1,044

Stewart County — 359

Sullivan County – 4,142

Sumner County – 6,459

Tipton County – 5,503

Trousdale County – 1,793

Unicoi County – 503

Union County — 563

Van Buren County – 217

Warren County – 1,538

Washington County – 3,940

Wayne County – 1,624

Weakley County — 1,633

White County – 1,271

Williamson County – 7,510

Wilson County – 4,959

Out of state – 4,212

Pending – 2,162

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 325

Asian – 2,253

Black or African-American – 42,948

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 187

Other/Multiracial – 27,918

White – 149,449

Pending – 37,592

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 175,050

Hispanic – 27,922

Pending – 57,700

Gender:

Female – 134,976

Male – 123,646

Pending – 2,050

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.