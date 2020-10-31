32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 4,007 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,007.
The health department says those cases range in age from 8-years-old to 93-years-old.
There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized. The health department says three residents are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,355 (58.8%)
- 38301: 1,198 (29.9%)
- 38356: 61 (1.5%)
- 38391: 46 (1.1%)
- 38366: 70 (1.7%)
- 38343: 43 (1.1%)
- 38313: 85 (2.1%)
- 38392: 26 (0.7%)
- 38355: 16 (0.4%)
- 38362: 46 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38340: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 42 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,162 (29%)
- White: 1,669 (41.7%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 78 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 993 (24.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,233 (55.7%)
- Male: 1,750 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 24 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,543 (88.4%)
- Not recovered: 88 (2.2%)
- Better: 145 (3.6%)
- Unknown: 153 (3.8%)
- Deaths: 78 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 182 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 510 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 720 (18%)
- 31 – 40 years: 593 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 566 (14.1%)
- 51 – 60 years: 581 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 416 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 237 (5.9%)
- 80+: 170 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 32 (0.7%)