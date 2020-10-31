32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 4,007 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,007.

The health department says those cases range in age from 8-years-old to 93-years-old.

There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized. The health department says three residents are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,355 (58.8%)

38301: 1,198 (29.9%)

38356: 61 (1.5%)

38391: 46 (1.1%)

38366: 70 (1.7%)

38343: 43 (1.1%)

38313: 85 (2.1%)

38392: 26 (0.7%)

38355: 16 (0.4%)

38362: 46 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38340: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 42 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,162 (29%)

White: 1,669 (41.7%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 78 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 993 (24.3%)

Gender:

Female: 2,233 (55.7%)

Male: 1,750 (43.7%)

Unknown: 24 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,543 (88.4%)

Not recovered: 88 (2.2%)

Better: 145 (3.6%)

Unknown: 153 (3.8%)

Deaths: 78 (2%)

Age: