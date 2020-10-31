Biden-Harris parade held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A parade supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris was held in Jackson.

The parade began Saturday morning at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The parade went through downtown, up North Highland Avenue, onto Old Hickory Boulevard, and eventually ended at South Side High School.

Those that participated in the parade decorated their vehicles with signs, flags and posters.

The event was sponsored by the Madison County Democratic Party.