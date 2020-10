JACKSON, Tenn. — It is time to turn back your clocks for Daylight saving time!

Daylight saving time will end Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m. You will need to set your clocks back by one hour.

So be sure to double-check your microwaves, watches, stoves and alarms before you head to bed on Saturday.

Daylight saving time began on Sunday, March 8.