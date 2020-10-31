Jackson Generals hosts fan forum ahead of 2021 season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local baseball team fans got together to discuss its upcoming 2021 season.

Jackson Generals Season Ticket and Suite holders were welcomed to attend a fan forum Saturday, which was hosted by the members of the Generals’ front office.

Fans were able to eat hot dogs and chips as well as receive team gear, like baseball cards and towels, while asking questions they wanted answered for the upcoming season.

Jackson Generals Broadcast and Media Coordinator Andrew Chapman says this is important, as it puts to rest speculations and allows fans to hear information directly from the source.

“With everything so uncertain across Minor League Baseball going into 2021 and who’s sticking around and who’s not,” Chapman said. “We just want to give the fans an opportunity to hear what we’re hearing right now, give them a chance to ask any questions that they may have and just kind of sync up with the whole fan base and make sure that everybody is on the same page.”

Chapman says he looks forward to the upcoming season and hopes to welcome back fans soon.