Kids trick or treat during Halloween in Alamo

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Halloween festivities continued all over West Tennessee.

In Crockett County, plenty of parents and their kids dressed in costumes went from house to house collecting candy and having a lot of fun.

On East Park Street in Alamo, each year for Halloween there is always a lot of kids getting ready to gather as much candy as they can and dress up.

One little girl tells us why she chose her costume.

“I’ve never been a princess so I said go big or go home because I’m 12 and I wanted to Cinderella,”said Emma Humphrey.

The trick or treat lasted for five hours and they made sure to social distance due to COVID-19.