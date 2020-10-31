Local church hosts ‘Family Fun Fest’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Jackson Baptist Church hosted its “Family Fun Fest.”

Rob Simpson, the church’s Pastor to Kids and Family, says the event was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but had to be moved due to the rain.

The festival offered kids the chance to get free candy by playing games like Pumpkin Putt Putt, Chicken Flickin’ and more.

Simpson says that guests were encouraged to wear masks, and games were cleaned after each use.

Tickets were available online and on the church’s website. Tickets were limited in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To see more from West Jackson Baptist Church, visit their website.