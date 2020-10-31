Local wellness center hosts Halloween themed dance

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lift Wellness Center hosted its Halloween Dance-a-thon Saturday at the Jackson Walk Plaza.

“We have one every year at Halloween. It’s just fun to get out and exercise and be healthy. We always benefit a local charity or group,” said Rachel Royer, a group exercise coordinator at Lift Wellness Center.

This year’s event benefited the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund.

“We have lots during October to benefit it, but due to COVID, we haven’t been able to have any of those events, so it was good to have an event that benefited that fund,” Royer said.

Royer says the gym tries to do events like this every holiday. She says the next one they are planning will be in December for Christmas.

“We just have a lot of fun. It’s fun to dress up. As adults we don’t always have time to get to do that, so we just turn up the music and dress up and have fun, so it’s always a good event,” Royer said.

Tickets were sold at $3 for members and $5 for non-members. Royer says it’s a great way to break a sweat while contributing to a great cause.