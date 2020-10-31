Pet of the Week: Sammie

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week, brought to by Saving the Animals Together.

Sammie is around 2-years-old and medium sized at 38 pounds.

She is a fun-loving girl, ready for adventures or snuggles on the couch. She loves to chase squirrels and play with toys!

She is good with other dogs and kids.

Sammie is kennel, leash, house-trained. She is fully vetted and microchipped.

For more information on how to adopt Sammie — or any other dogs — you can go to the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.