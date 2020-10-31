Tennessee Department of Correction supervise sex offenders on Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Halloween night, Tennessee Department of Correction was supervising more than 3,800 registered sex offenders in the city of Jackson.

The department launches a special operation this time of year called, ‘Operation Blackout’ enhancing public safety for all Tennesseans including the most vulnerable citizens, the children.

During Halloween, sex offenders under TDOC supervision have specific rules they must follow. They must be at home by 6 p.m., no Halloween decorations in front of home and their porch lights must be off.

“Public safety is number one with TDOC. That’s our main goal, we’re out in the community looking at our high risk sex offenders making sure their in compliance with their fall festival rules and no violation of compliance,” said Officer Zachary Langston, TDOC Probation & Parole.

Officers drive around to many neighborhoods for 11 days leading up to Halloween. Officer Langston says this is not only important for the safety of children but for all citizens in Jackson.

“The importance is we’re trying to ensure our public safety in the community during a family friendly event trick or treating is a big deal in the community” said Langston.

If a sex offender is caught violating these rules, there are consequences.

“Well at that point for the minor violation, we start the process of calling local law enforcement to make a quick arrest,” said Officer Craig Seccia, TDOC Probation & Parole.

Due to the COVID-19, pandemic officers with TDOC has taken extra safety precautions including wearing KN-95 masks underneath cloth masks, wearing double layered disposable gloves that are changed out after each encounter, wearing CDC recommended outerwear, social distancing and sanitizing between visits.