Warmer Today In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. – Saturday, October 31st

A freeze watch will likely return by late Sunday but in the meantime, we’ll enjoy a warmer Halloween afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s. Skies will be mostly clear the first half of today and becoming partly to mostly cloudy at times in the middle of the afternoon.

TODAY

Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s in the afternoon. This evening will feature temperatures in the lower 50’s with partly cloudy skies. Trick or treating will be a go under a cool but pleasant night, don’t forget a jacket and remember to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

We’ll drop to the lower and middle 40s Sunday morning when the sun rises an hour earlier than usual! Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night so don’t forget the clocks fall back one hour. Go ahead and change the microwave and stove when you get a chance.



Bitter cold looks likely overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a colder round of air moves our way. Election Day looks dry and sunny as well with a cold start in the 30’s and middle 60’s in the afternoon. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

