261,426 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,353 deaths, 1,296 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 261,426 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, November 1. In addition, 3,353 people have died and 1,296 are currently hospitalized. Another 233,175 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 14,863 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 188 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,869

Bedford County – 1,830

Benton County – 441

Bledsoe County – 1,047

Blount County – 3,602

Bradley County – 3,754

Campbell County – 1,133

Cannon County – 442

Carroll County – 1,192

Carter County — 1,747

Cheatham County – 1,127

Chester County – 754

Claiborne County – 556

Clay County – 426

Cocke County – 1,178

Coffee County – 2,036

Crockett County — 929

Cumberland County – 1,708

Davidson County – 33,119

Decatur County – 689

DeKalb County – 793

Dickson County – 1,797

Dyer County – 2,398

Fayette County – 1,788

Fentress County – 958

Franklin County – 1,357

Gibson County – 2,244

Giles County – 1,027

Grainger County – 649

Greene County – 1,973

Grundy County – 605

Hamblen County – 2,584

Hamilton County – 12,313

Hancock County – 128

Hardeman County — 1,956

Hardin County – 1,453

Hawkins County – 1,300

Haywood County — 1,339

Henderson County — 1,455

Henry County — 860

Hickman County – 846

Houston County – 439

Humphreys County – 472

Jackson County – 484

Jefferson County – 1,636

Johnson County – 1,222

Knox County – 13,469

Lake County – 998

Lauderdale County – 1,515

Lawrence County – 1,746

Lewis County — 481

Lincoln County – 972

Loudon County – 1,714

Macon County – 1,390

Madison County – 3,956

Marion County – 835

Marshall County – 1,221

Maury County – 3,661

McMinn County – 1,744

McNairy County — 1,171

Meigs County – 339

Monroe County – 1,546

Montgomery County – 4,480

Moore County — 286

Morgan County — 463

Obion County — 1,883

Overton County – 1,282

Perry County – 355

Pickett County — 289

Polk County – 542

Putnam County – 4,650

Rhea County – 1,168

Roane County – 1,461

Robertson County – 2,712

Rutherford County – 12,607

Scott County – 423

Sequatchie County – 370

Sevier County – 4,548

Shelby County – 37,762

Smith County – 1,046

Stewart County — 362

Sullivan County – 4,144

Sumner County – 6,500

Tipton County – 2,506

Trousdale County – 1,795

Unicoi County – 505

Union County — 565

Van Buren County – 217

Warren County – 1,542

Washington County – 3,948

Wayne County – 1,624

Weakley County — 1,636

White County – 1,273

Williamson County – 7,582

Wilson County – 4,999

Out of state – 4,241

Pending – 2,247

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 326

Asian – 2,264

Black or African-American – 43,013

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 188

Other/Multiracial – 27,957

White – 149,853

Pending – 37,825

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 175,218

Hispanic – 27,944

Pending – 58,264

Gender:

Female – 135,378

Male – 123,990

Pending – 2,058

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.