4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 4,011 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,011.

The health department says those cases range in age from 43-years-old to 63-years-old.

There are currently 19 Madison County residents hospitalized. The health department says three residents are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,357 (58.8%)
  • 38301: 1,198 (29.9%)
  • 38356: 61 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 46 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 70 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 43 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 87 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 26 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 16 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 46 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 42 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,162 (29%)
  • White: 1,671 (41.7%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 78 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 995 (24.8%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,234 (55.7%)
  • Male: 1,751 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 26 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,550 (88.5%)
  • Not recovered: 89 (2.2%)
  • Better: 149 (3.7%)
  • Unknown: 145 (3.6%)
  • Deaths: 78 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 182 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 510 (12.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 720 (18%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 593 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 567 (14.1%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 581 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 417 (10.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 237 (5.9%)
  • 80+: 170 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 34 (0.9%)
