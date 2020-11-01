Local farm ends season with pumpkin smashing event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Donnell Century Farm Adventure wrapped up its fall season with a pumpkin destruction activity.

“We grow our own pumpkins and have lots and lots leftover every single year and thought, ‘Wow. What a great way of having fun and doing something kind of outside the box,'” said farm owner Andrew Donnell.

Donnell says the farm has been keeping this tradition alive for about seven years.

“It gets better every year. We’ve got TNT crane out. We’ve got a lift that we’re going to fire up in a minute. We’ll have a pumpkin pie eating competition in a few minutes. Really just a great excuse to go and make some memories,” Donnell said.

One resident said it was her first time at the farm, and she says getting to smash a pumpkin was a must for her two small boys.

Another attendee, Rose Banks says she used to visit the farm while bringing students for field trips. She says it’s nice to bring her family this time around.

“We actually went for the season pass this year, so that’s been really fun. This is actually our fourth visit,” Banks said.

Donnell says it is bitter sweet that this is the last day the farm will be open for the season.

However, he says he looks forward to welcoming everyone next season near Easter.