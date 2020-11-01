Seasonal consignment sale draws huge crowds

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson resident Gail Forbis held a seasonal consignment sale.

Forbis says the sale is typically held at the Jackson Fairgrounds. Due to COVID-19, the sale was moved to the Toys-R-Us building on North Highland Avenue in Jackson.

On the first day of the consignment sale, it brought out over 2,000 shoppers.

“I think it gives people a chance to see a large variety of items. Consigners have a chance to make money on these items that they don’t use and it’s a cheaper price on things that they might find elsewhere at a higher price new,” said Brian Forbis.

The next sale is expected to be at the Jackson Fairgrounds May 15 through May 17.