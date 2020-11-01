Residents express support for Trump through parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2020 election season is bringing out many residents in support of their candidate.

On Oct. 24, over 100 cars came out to express their support for President Donald Trump with a parade from South Side High School, up Highland Avenue, to the Farmer’s Market, along Vann Drive, and the 45 Bypass.

The parade ended at Target, on Stonebrook Place.

This was the second parade to be held, with a previous road rally being held on Oct. 10.