264,587 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,379 deaths, 1,434 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 264,587 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, November 2. In addition, 3,379 people have died and 1,434 are currently hospitalized. Another 234,460 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 15,231 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 193 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County –1,902

Bedford County – 1,847

Benton County – 462

Bledsoe County – 1,050

Blount County – 3,650

Bradley County – 3,778

Campbell County – 1,140

Cannon County – 447

Carroll County – 1,208

Carter County — 1,748

Cheatham County – 1,139

Chester County – 758

Claiborne County – 556

Clay County – 427

Cocke County – 1,201

Coffee County – 2,058

Crockett County — 945

Cumberland County – 1,732

Davidson County – 33,402

Decatur County – 689

DeKalb County – 796

Dickson County – 1,843

Dyer County – 2,431

Fayette County – 1,798

Fentress County – 970

Franklin County – 1,373

Gibson County – 2,272

Giles County – 1,035

Grainger County – 655

Greene County – 1,998

Grundy County – 609

Hamblen County – 2,600

Hamilton County – 12,395

Hancock County – 129

Hardeman County — 1,968

Hardin County – 1,461

Hawkins County – 1,312

Haywood County — 1,352

Henderson County — 1,468

Henry County — 888

Hickman County – 850

Houston County – 451

Humphreys County – 482

Jackson County – 488

Jefferson County – 1,652

Johnson County – 1,232

Knox County – 13,615

Lake County – 1,003

Lauderdale County – 1,532

Lawrence County – 1,780

Lewis County — 491

Lincoln County – 988

Loudon County – 1,724

Macon County – 1,394

Madison County – 3,994

Marion County – 845

Marshall County – 1,235

Maury County – 3,806

McMinn County – 1,763

McNairy County — 1,181

Meigs County – 349

Monroe County – 1,559

Montgomery County – 4,520

Moore County — 288

Morgan County — 466

Obion County — 1,915

Overton County – 1,291

Perry County – 364

Pickett County — 290

Polk County – 545

Putnam County – 4,681

Rhea County – 1,182

Roane County – 1,528

Robertson County – 2,729

Rutherford County – 12,730

Scott County – 437

Sequatchie County – 375

Sevier County – 3,580

Shelby County – 38,288

Smith County – 1,051

Stewart County — 364

Sullivan County – 4,167

Sumner County – 6,598

Tipton County – 2,565

Trousdale County – 1,802

Unicoi County – 515

Union County — 567

Van Buren County – 218

Warren County – 1,567

Washington County – 3,967

Wayne County – 1,624

Weakley County — 1,649

White County – 1,295

Williamson County – 7,662

Wilson County – 5,065

Out of state – 4,357

Pending – 2,439

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 330

Asian – 2,280

Black or African-American – 43,330

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 189

Other/Multiracial – 28,205

White – 151,454

Pending – 38,799

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 176,382

Hispanic – 28,018

Pending – 60,187

Gender:

Female – 137,152

Male – 125,353

Pending – 2,082

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.