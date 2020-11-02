Boys & Girls Club students vote in mock election

JACKSON, Tenn.–Students learn about the election process hands-on.

The Boys and Girls Club at Isaac Lane Elementary School held a mock election, Monday.

They learned about the two candidates, how the results are calculated, among other things.

They even got to vote for either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Organizers say they want to remind the students they have the power to create change.

“They are learning that when they become 18 years of age that they need to go out and get registered to vote. Not only do they need to get registered to vote, is the fact that it’s important to society and it’s their government and if they want change, in society,” Yolanda Campbell with the Boys & Girls Club said. “They have to vote!”

Students also worked on a word search to learn the election terms.