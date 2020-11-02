Jackson to hold second annual storefront decorating contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — As we enter the holiday season, the City of Jackson plans to hold its second annual Holiday Business Window-Store Front Decorating Contest.

Registration is now open to all businesses located in the downtown area.

The contest is for exterior decorations only.

Entries must be completed online before 4 p.m. on November 24 to be judged for the contest, which will take place on Tuesday, December 1.

Businesses are to base their decorations around the theme of the 2020 Christmas Parade which is, “Christmas Love for our Front Line and Essential Workers.”

“We want to bring back Jackson the way it used to be with Christmas, and we’re trying to get the buildings lit up,” said Gayle Tacker Gilbert, City of Jackson’s community relations liason. “We’re wanting all of the citizens of Jackson, if they are a frontline worker, if they’re an essential worker, if they want to put an ornament on the tree in memory of someone.”

The winner will be recognized and awarded during the annual Christmas lighting service at City Hall on Monday, December 7.