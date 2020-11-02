Madison County officials prepare for Election Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We’re going to be busy. We’ve never seen a presidential election that wasn’t busy,” Madison County Elections Administrator Kim Buckley said.

Forty-eight percent of registered voters in Madison County have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election, leaving 52 percent of people with the opportunity to vote.

The Madison County Election Commission is already preparing, with voting booths lined up, boxes of supplies, 33 precincts and 260 volunteers.

“All of our poll workers are required to wear a mask or a face shield, or both if they prefer. We also have gowns and gloves and that sort of thing. Those are optional for them,” Buckley said.

Buckley says some poll workers decided not to participate this year, but their staffing looks good considering the number of voters they’re expecting.

“They are just heroes in my eyes. They put themselves out there in the face of this disease and other things, and are just so brave and are willing to serve their community and their nation,” she said. “I hope every voter tomorrow tells them how much they appreciate them because they deserve it.”

To keep voters safe, they will also be sanitizing booths between voters, and keeping everyone six feet apart.

If you’re planning to vote on Tuesday, you must bring a state or federally-issued photo ID.

In Madison County, voting starts at 8 a.m. and lasts through 7 p.m. If you are already in line at 7 p.m., you’ll still be able to vote.

The Madison County Election Commission office is not a polling place. If you are unsure where you’re supposed to go, click here for the list on the election commission website, click here for information on precincts and other election information through GoVoteTN, or call the Madison County Election Commission at (731) 660-1824.