Man dies after suffering medical emergency at former hospital

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police say a man died early Saturday morning at the former Humboldt Medical Center after suffering a medical emergency.

Humboldt police say officers responded to the former hospital just after 6 a.m. after a report of a person dead in the parking lot.

Police say the man appears to have driven himself to the hospital for medical attention, but was unable to receive treatment because Humboldt Medical Center is closed.

Police say it appears the man died as a result of a medical emergency.

Police and the City of Humboldt are now reminding residents that the emergency room at Humboldt Medical Center is closed, and the nearest hospital is either in Milan or Jackson.