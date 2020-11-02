Planning to vote on Election Day? What you need to know before you go to the polls

JACKSON, Tenn.–Election Day is Tuesday and millions have already cast their ballot during early voting.

So before heading to the polls, here’s what you need to know.

You will be casting your ballot for the next president and vice president of the United States, U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative for Tennessee and state level senator and representative.

In Madison County, there will be more than 260 workers at 33 polling locations.

For everyone’s safety, all workers are required to wear masks and booths will be sanitized between votes.

The CDC recommends you bring your own mask, tissues, and pen to go vote.

Remember, you must bring a state or federally issued photo ID with you to vote.

That could include a valid driver’s license, a U.S. Passport, a military ID or any other federally issued ID.

Voting runs from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote.

To find your voting location, call the election commission ahead of time or visit the go-vote-tn app.