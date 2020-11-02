Secretary of State Tre Hargett shares update on voting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Secretary of State for Tennessee Tre Hargett gave an update on voting Monday in preparation for the presidential election.

Hargett spoke about election security and safety concerns regarding COVID-19, as well as making sure ballots are counted correctly.

He says he is expecting a high voting turnout similar to early voting and discussed what elected officials have done to prepare for election day.

“Election officials have worked very hard to make sure you can go cast your vote in a safe, clean and secure environment,” Hargett said. “We’re going to count every legal vote.”

Hargett also encourages every person to get out and vote.