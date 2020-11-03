266,357 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,454 deaths, 1,461 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 266,357 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, November 3. In addition, 3,454 people have died and 1,461 are currently hospitalized. Another 237,736 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 15,366 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 205 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,909

Bedford County – 1,861

Benton County – 462

Bledsoe County – 1,054

Blount County – 3,662

Bradley County – 3,823

Campbell County – 1,149

Cannon County – 451

Carroll County – 1,211

Carter County — 1,798

Cheatham County – 1,146

Chester County – 759

Claiborne County – 557

Clay County – 431

Cocke County – 1,209

Coffee County – 2,095

Crockett County — 952

Cumberland County – 1,735

Davidson County – 33,627

Decatur County – 690

DeKalb County – 798

Dickson County – 1,873

Dyer County – 2,440

Fayette County – 1,798

Fentress County – 972

Franklin County – 1,391

Gibson County – 2,276

Giles County – 1,056

Grainger County – 659

Greene County – 2,038

Grundy County – 617

Hamblen County – 2,620

Hamilton County – 12,532

Hancock County – 129

Hardeman County — 1,972

Hardin County – 1,461

Hawkins County – 1,324

Haywood County — 1,353

Henderson County — 1,465

Henry County — 892

Hickman County – 862

Houston County – 456

Humphreys County – 486

Jackson County – 490

Jefferson County – 1,668

Johnson County – 1,234

Knox County – 13,747

Lake County – 1,003

Lauderdale County – 1,537

Lawrence County – 1,802

Lewis County — 503

Lincoln County – 993

Loudon County – 1,742

Macon County – 1,396

Madison County – 4,008

Marion County – 855

Marshall County – 1,246

Maury County – 3,832

McMinn County –1,773

McNairy County — 1,184

Meigs County – 353

Monroe County – 1,563

Montgomery County – 4,534

Moore County — 290

Morgan County — 466

Obion County — 1,914

Overton County – 1,295

Perry County – 366

Pickett County — 293

Polk County – 552

Putnam County – 4,690

Rhea County – 1,187

Roane County – 1,535

Robertson County – 2,731

Rutherford County – 12,822

Scott County – 449

Sequatchie County – 382

Sevier County – 3,601

Shelby County – 38,333

Smith County – 1,059

Stewart County — 370

Sullivan County – 4,242

Sumner County – 6,639

Tipton County – 2,566

Trousdale County – 1,809

Unicoi County – 525

Union County — 568

Van Buren County – 220

Warren County – 1,571

Washington County – 4,069

Wayne County – 1,628

Weakley County — 1,654

White County – 1,298

Williamson County – 7,697

Wilson County – 5,114

Out of state – 4,392

Pending – 2,516

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 332

Asian – 2,301

Black or African-American – 43,502

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 189

Other/Multiracial – 28,222

White – 152,595

Pending – 39,216

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 177,810

Hispanic – 28,127

Pending – 60,420

Gender:

Female – 138,093

Male – 126,168

Pending – 2,096

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.