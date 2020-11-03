5 additional deaths, 44 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed five additional deaths on Tuesday related to COVID-19.
Those five residents are:
- a 73-year-old man, who died Oct. 11
- a 69-year-old woman, who died Oct. 27
- a 55-year-old man, who died Oct. 27
- a 95-year-old woman, who died Oct. 29
- a 82-year-old woman, who died Oct. 31
The health department also confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 4,037 confirmed COVID-19 cases county-wide.
The health department says those new patients range in age from 7-months-old to 78-years-old.
There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, and three of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,401 (58.9%)
- 38301: 1,209 (29.7%)
- 38356: 61 (1.5%)
- 38391: 47 (1.2%)
- 38366: 73 (1.8%)
- 38343: 43 (1%)
- 38313: 88 (2.2%)
- 38392: 26 (0.6%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 47 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 43 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,169 (28.7%)
- White: 1,687 (41.4%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 79 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 1,033 (25.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,271 (55.8%)
- Male: 1,780 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 22 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,612 (88.7%)
- Not recovered: 75 (1.9%)
- Better: 139 (3.4%)
- Unknown: 164 (4%)
- Deaths: 83 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 186 (4.6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 516 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 730 (17.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 604 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 582 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 589 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 423 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 241 (5.9%)
- 80+: 171 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 31 (0.8%)