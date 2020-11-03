5 additional deaths, 44 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed five additional deaths on Tuesday related to COVID-19.

Those five residents are:

a 73-year-old man, who died Oct. 11

a 69-year-old woman, who died Oct. 27

a 55-year-old man, who died Oct. 27

a 95-year-old woman, who died Oct. 29

a 82-year-old woman, who died Oct. 31

The health department also confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 4,037 confirmed COVID-19 cases county-wide.

The health department says those new patients range in age from 7-months-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, and three of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,401 (58.9%)

38301: 1,209 (29.7%)

38356: 61 (1.5%)

38391: 47 (1.2%)

38366: 73 (1.8%)

38343: 43 (1%)

38313: 88 (2.2%)

38392: 26 (0.6%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 47 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 43 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,169 (28.7%)

White: 1,687 (41.4%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 79 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 1,033 (25.4%)

Gender:

Female: 2,271 (55.8%)

Male: 1,780 (43.7%)

Unknown: 22 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,612 (88.7%)

Not recovered: 75 (1.9%)

Better: 139 (3.4%)

Unknown: 164 (4%)

Deaths: 83 (2%)

Age: