5 additional deaths, 44 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed five additional deaths on Tuesday related to COVID-19.

Those five residents are:

  • a 73-year-old man, who died Oct. 11
  • a 69-year-old woman, who died Oct. 27
  • a 55-year-old man, who died Oct. 27
  • a 95-year-old woman, who died Oct. 29
  • a 82-year-old woman, who died Oct. 31

The health department also confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. There are now a total of 4,037 confirmed COVID-19 cases county-wide.

The health department says those new patients range in age from 7-months-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, and three of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,401 (58.9%)
  • 38301: 1,209 (29.7%)
  • 38356: 61 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 47 (1.2%)
  • 38366: 73 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 43 (1%)
  • 38313: 88 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 26 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 47 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 43 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,169 (28.7%)
  • White: 1,687 (41.4%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 79 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 1,033 (25.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,271 (55.8%)
  • Male: 1,780 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 22 (0.5%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,612 (88.7%)
  • Not recovered: 75 (1.9%)
  • Better: 139 (3.4%)
  • Unknown: 164 (4%)
  • Deaths: 83 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 186 (4.6%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 516 (12.7%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 730 (17.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 604 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 582 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 589 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 423 (10.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 241 (5.9%)
  • 80+: 171 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 31 (0.8%)
