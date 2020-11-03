Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the country.

It’s the conclusion of an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

From coast to coast, races were too early call Tuesday night in the most fiercely contested states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Both candidates each picked up some predictable victories, with Trump taking states including Kansas and North Dakota and Biden’s haul including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become a Democratic strongholds.