Bill Hagerty wins US Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Bill Hagerty has won the U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee being vacated by retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander.

The former U.S. ambassador to Japan under President Donald Trump rode the president’s endorsement to a win against Democrat Marquita Bradshaw. Republicans have held both Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994.

Trump remained popular enough in the state that Hagerty mentioned the president at every turn in his contested primary and the general election campaign. Hagerty is a Nashville businessman who sits on the board of a private investment firm. He served as the economic development commissioner for former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.