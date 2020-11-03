Chief Meteorologist

The #1 Station in a terrific southeastern location is looking for a Chief Meteorologist. This person leads a team of three talented Mets and is a key person within our overall coverage. The weather in our market covers a very wide spectrum and we are committed to owning local weather coverage. We plan to move quickly on this opening and have the person here before the end of the year.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Prepares weather forecasts based on data such as temperatures, humidity, air pressure, and wind velocity provided by weather satellites, radar, recording instruments, etc.

Delivers forecasts to television and social media viewers and radio listeners.

Prepares visual aids and maps to be used in forecasts presented on television and on social media.

Attempts to forecast, as accurately as possible, the timing, severity, and exact location of dangerous weather systems.

Relies on prior experience to determine appropriate means of notifying the public of potentially dangerous weather systems.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Extensive knowledge of meteorology and forecasting future weather events.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to present forecasts in multiple platforms, such as television, radio, and social media.

Ability to deliver concise, understandable, and accurate forecasts.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor`s degree in Meteorology preferred.

Three years of experience is preferred. One of those years must be as the AM or PM Meteorologist (M-F).

Send your resume with references to:

Stan Sanders – News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. Phone calls are not encouraged. Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.