Community volunteers for maintenance on local park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members gathered Tuesday to volunteer together for maintenance on a local park.

In honor of Union Service Day, Madison County Master Gardeners and Keep Jackson Beautiful teamed up for their annual fall clean up at Liberty Park.

Normally, Union University students would be in attendance volunteering as well, but due to COVID, that was not possible.

This is done the first Tuesday of November every year in remembrance of a tornado in 2008 wiping through the Union University campus.

“It’s giving back to the community,” said Master Gardeners member Jack Baudo. “A lot of people use this park. Kids, adults, Union University, the library comes out here does their reading. The veterans are very pronounced here, so it’s used by so many people and it’s just a good way of giving back.”

The next clean up will be in the spring on another local park.