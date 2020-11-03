Congressman David Kustoff greets voters in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff greeted voters at a north Jackson voting location Tuesday morning.

Kustoff is running for re-election unopposed.

He talked with supporters and also found time to chat with other voters about their reason for heading out to vote.

Kustoff spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about the turnout and what his priorities are after his re-election.

“Making sure we’ve got strong and secure borders, making sure our military is strong, combating COVID, and having a good economy,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016.