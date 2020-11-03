Democratic Party sues Tennessee Secretary of State

JACKSON, Tenn. — The campaign for Marquita Bradshaw and the Democratic Party are suing the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office.

Bradshaw’s team wanted a list of absentee by mail ballots sent out, and the voters that had not already sent them back in.

Sunday, the Democratic Party said they were denied the opportunity to reach out to voters and let them know their options for casting a ballot.

They claimed this is a form of voters suppression.

In Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s news briefing Tuesday afternoon, he claimed his office did not receive a public records request from Bradshaw or the Democratic Party.

Monday, the two sides met in court and Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins says their press release was based on falsehood.

“The only thing they did was distract us on Sunday, when we should have been preparing for Tuesday, and they distracted us based on lies,” Goins said.

Bradshaw’s team and the Democratic Party reached out to many counties on Monday to gain that report.