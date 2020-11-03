Getting Warmer Day-by-Day All Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, November 3rd

Temperatures started colder than expected this morning and one degree shy of the freezing mark in Jackson. However, we’ll only drop to the 40s tonight and the trend is for warmer weather to gradually return to West Tennessee. We’ve got a quiet forecast locally, but Hurricane Eta is currently making landfall in Nicaragua bringing life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides across portions of Central America.

TONIGHT

Clear skies continue again tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Wednesday morning. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast again tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 70s. We’ll have light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Rain is going to be kept at bay for a few more days with just a slight chance for wet weather to show up this weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

