Jackson City Council meets, passes motion for online portal

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met Tuesday morning.

One of the motions passed involves an online option for the permit process.

The city plans on using some of the money from the CARES Act to make the online portal.

Mayor Scott Conger said it’s much needed, especially with COVID-19.

“It’s going to make it at their fingertips,” Conger said. “Instead of having to leave a job site, come down here and apply for a permit, or apply for a change or whatever they have, they can be at the job site, they can be at home. If they have a manager that has to be out of town, they can do all that from their laptop, from their iPad or whatever device they need.”

Mayor Conger said that they’ll have the final votes on this in coming months.