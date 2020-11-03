Mark Greens wins US House for District 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Mark Green is returning to the U.S. House for a second term.

Green won the race for the Tennessee House seat that includes Clarksville and the suburbs of Nashville. Green, of Ashland City, defeated Democrat Kiran Sreepada and two independents.

The district runs from the Kentucky border to the borders of Mississippi and Alabama. It includes all or parts of 19 counties, including the city of Clarksville, the Nashville suburbs in Williamson County, and other small towns and rural areas.

Green is a former Army flight surgeon who won the 2018 race to fill the House seat left open when Republican Marsha Blackburn decided to run for U.S. Senate. He previously served in the Tennessee state Senate for six years.